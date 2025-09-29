Nigeria@65 - Golf Enthusiasts Donate Facilities to Tyb Golf Resort

Two golf enthusiasts, Brigadier General Mustapha Onoyiveta (rtd) and business mogul Chief Samuel Ayanmele, have made significant contributions to the Tukur Yusuf Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club (TYB-IGRCC) in Abuja.

This initiative is part of the celebrations marking Nigeria's 65th Independence Anniversary Golf Tournament being held at the club.

The donated facilities comprise a Back Nine Starter shed and a Halfway House, along with the unveiling of a new golf bay and a modern practice range.

These infrastructures were commissioned on Friday by former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya (rtd).

General Mustapha Onoyiveta (rtd), who previously served as Aide de Camp to the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, donated the Back Nine Starter shed. He stated that the project aims to streamline tournament operations and enhance the player experience.

"This initiative is about giving back to the game and the community," Onoyiveta remarked. "The Back Nine Starter streamlines tee-off logistics, improves player flow, and provides a resting point." He further emphasised, "Golf is still developing in Nigeria. This is one way to support its growth."

Business mogul Chief Samuel Ayanmele, fondly known as 'Onwa Ngwa', donated the Halfway House to the club. He noted that the structure would offer comfort to players during inclement weather.

"The first time I played here, I noticed that golfers had no shelter when it rained," Ayanmele explained. "That inspired me to build a Halfway House for rest and refreshments." He added, "I've undertaken similar projects at Karishi and the Naval Golf Course. Golf builds character and teaches discipline."

Commissioning the facilities, General Yahaya praised the donors for their vital contributions to the development of golf in Nigeria.

"These donations are timely and commendable," he stated. "They reflect a commitment to both the military and the game of golf, which promotes discipline and wellness. As we mark Nigeria at 65, this demonstrates what public-private collaboration can achieve."

"Golf aligns with military values--strategy, patience, and endurance. I encourage greater participation from both officers and civilians."

Dr. James Agbonhese, Chairman of the organising committee for Nigeria's 65th Independence Anniversary Golf Tournament, announced that over 400 golfers are taking part in the week-long event. He mentioned that the tournament will also honour both serving and retired Nigerian Army officers.

The tournament commenced on September 27 with categories 3 and 4 players. The TYB Professionals and Invitational event is scheduled for today, September 28. The main event will take place on October 1, Nigeria's Independence Day, featuring Category 1 players. This will be followed by a round for sponsors and guests, culminating in an awards night and prize presentation.

Agbonhese also noted that more than 100 female golfers, including three professionals, are expected to participate.