Nigeria: DSS Nabs Kaduna Social Media Activist Over Alleged Cybercrime, Not Politics

Fresh details have emerged on why operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Kaduna-based social media activist, Abubakar Muhammad, popularly known as Sultan.

A top security source told Vanguard that Sultan was picked up on September 27 at Layin Dan-Masani, Rigachikun in Igabi Local Government Area, following a formal petition accusing him of cyber harassment and extortion.

According to the source, Muhammad allegedly operated fake social media accounts with the handles @OZugwai40986 on X (formerly Twitter) and @Zugwai75 on Instagram, which he allegedly used to threaten a complainant and demand payments via a crypto wallet and a Point of Sales (POS) account.

The complainant, who said he feared for his life and that of his family, further alleged that Sultan ran several catfish accounts to lure him to an undisclosed location -- raising suspicion of a kidnap attempt.

Investigators, the source revealed, discovered that Sultan deleted the accounts after learning the Service was closing in on him. However, DSS cyber experts were able to retrieve the accounts from his phone.

Digital footprints, payment trails, and chat records allegedly linking him directly to the crimes were also recovered and will form part of the prosecution evidence in court.

The source emphasised that the arrest had nothing to do with politics, stressing that the Service was only discharging its mandate of protecting citizens from cybercriminals.

"This is purely a cybercrime case. The Service is interested in protecting citizens, not politics," the source said.

Meanwhile, Sultan's arrest has triggered a storm of reactions online. While his supporters alleged political persecution, others insisted the matter should be tested in court based on evidence.

As of press time, arrangements were underway to arraign Muhammad before a competent court on charges bordering on cybercrime, extortion, and threats to life.