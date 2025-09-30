Africa: Nigeria and the Second Africa Climate Summit - a Missed Seat At the Table

opinion

When Africa gathered in Addis Ababa from September 8 to 10, 2025, for the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS-2), the message was loud and clear: the continent wants climate investment, not climate aid. This second gathering of African leaders, experts, financiers, and activists was not just another diplomatic ritual. It was a defining moment in which Africa sought to reframe its role in the global climate economy--from a victim of climate disasters to an investment frontier rich with opportunities.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed captured the spirit of the summit when he declared: "It's time to replace climate aid with climate investment." His words were echoed by Kenya's President William Ruto, who lamented the persistent failure of wealthy nations to meet long-standing commitments--especially the pledge to double adaptation finance by 2025.

The frustration is justified. Africa contributes less than four per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet it shoulders some of the harshest climate impacts: devastating floods, prolonged droughts, creeping desertification, collapsing food systems, and recurring humanitarian crises. In spite of this, the continent attracts only about one per cent of global climate finance. This imbalance is not just unfair; it is unsustainable.

Where was Nigeria in all of this?

Vice President Kashim Shettima had earlier made a symbolic appearance in Addis Ababa in June during Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative, where he pledged Nigeria's readiness to "play our part to keep Africa green." That was a welcome gesture of solidarity. But when it came to the main stage of ACS-2 itself, Nigeria's delegation was hardly visible. No major speeches, no prominent leadership roles, and no defining interventions were reported.

For a country that has suffered catastrophic floods in the Niger Delta, desertification swallowing up the far north, and millions of internally displaced people struggling to survive climate shocks, this absence was both puzzling and troubling. In climate politics, showing up is as important as planning. Presence and visibility are strategic. By remaining quiet, Nigeria missed a crucial opportunity to influence Africa's collective position and secure a bigger slice of the emerging climate investment pie.

The Addis summit was not merely a litany of complaints. It was a showcase of solutions and opportunities. Delegates highlighted: Africa's vast renewable energy potential, especially solar, wind, and hydro; nature-based solutions such as Ethiopia's tree-planting drive that is restoring degraded lands; Climate-smart agriculture that promises food production stability in the face of erratic rainfall and the push for fairer terms in exploiting critical minerals--like lithium, cobalt, and manganese--that are vital for the global green transition.

Africa presented itself not as a victim, but as a hub of opportunity and innovation. And yet, Nigeria--the continent's largest economy and most populous nation--failed to project its voice. This is especially ironic given Nigeria's recent climate policy advances.

Nigeria has validated its third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) and launched its first Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1). These documents are not just bureaucratic paperwork; they are meant to enhance our credibility with investors, signalling that Nigeria is serious about meeting its climate commitments. But credibility abroad requires visibility at the right forums. Addis was one of those moments--and we were quiet.

Yet, Nigeria's climate challenges cannot be tackled with loans alone. With debt levels already stretching our fiscal limits, the Addis call for more grants, concessional finance, and direct investments should have been Nigeria's rallying cry.

For instance, Nigeria's sun-rich northern region is ideal for solar power projects that could electrify rural communities, reduce dependence on diesel generators, and unlock jobs in green industries. Climate-smart agriculture, demonstrated by several African countries at ACS-2, could transform the way Nigerian farmers cope with floods, droughts, and shifting planting seasons. For Nigeria, adaptation is not a luxury--it is a matter of food security and survival.

As the biggest economy and home to the continent's largest youth population, Nigeria's voice carries weight in shaping continental narratives. Yet our muted presence in Addis signalled either disinterest or lack of coordination. Neither is acceptable.

Africa's youth and women were placed at the heart of the Addis conversations, emphasizing the need for inclusive climate strategies. With over 70 per cent of Nigeria's population under 30, our country could lead in channelling this demographic power into innovation, renewable energy entrepreneurship, and climate-resilient farming. Missing the chance to highlight this at Addis was a strategic misstep.

Nigeria's quiet role at ACS-2 should be a wake-up call. Symbolism matters. When Africa presents a united front, Nigeria should not be in the shadows--it must be at the head table. Looking ahead to COP30 in Brazil next year, Nigeria must align itself fully with Africa's demands for investment, fairness, and climate justice.

That requires action on several fronts: implementing NDCs and BTR commitments not just on paper, but through concrete projects that attract investors, strengthening renewable energy policies to reduce risks for private sector participation, supporting farmers with adaptation programmes--irrigation schemes, improved seeds, early warning systems--that translate global commitments into local survival strategies, and giving youth and women a central role in the climate economy, not as token participants but as drivers of innovation.

The Addis summit is a clear demonstration that Africa is no longer content with being portrayed as helpless. The continent wants to lead, not beg. For Nigeria, the lesson is unmistakable: solidarity speeches are not enough. Presence, visibility, and strategic engagement are essential.

Our farmers, who battle erratic rains and shrinking harvests, cannot afford rhetorical commitments. Our youth, who could either drive the green economy or drown in unemployment, need a clear roadmap. Our economy, struggling with energy deficits and environmental degradation, requires bold investments.

Africa is ready to move from climate aid to climate investment. Nigeria must help lead from the front--or risk being left behind. When Africa presents a united front, Nigeria must be at the head table--not quietly in the background.

