Nigeria: Mass Vaccination of Dogs Against Rabies Begins in Abuja

The Federal Government flagged-off the 2025 National Mass Anti-Rabies Vaccination Campaign.

The event, which began at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja, was part of the activities to commemorate World Rabies Day.

Top government officials, development partner representatives, pet and hunting dog owners were present to celebrate and vaccinate their pets.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha in his keynote speech stated that this year's theme, "You, Me, and the Community," highlights the need for everyone to share responsibilities in order to eradicate rabies in Nigeria.

In 2022, rabies was listed as one of the seven zoonoses that the One Health Ministries (Livestock Development, Health and Social Welfare, and Environment) collaborated on.

He praised the cooperation of state veterinary services, private veterinarians, researchers, academia, development partners, and community leaders for their strong support.

"Rabies elimination cannot be achieved by government efforts alone. It requires the active involvement of every citizen - policy makers, veterinarians, dog owners, hunters, teachers, parents, and indeed all members of the community," the Minister said.

According to Maiha, thousands of rabies deaths are reported annually in Africa and Asia, which have the highest rabies burdens worldwide. He pointed out that children under the age of 15 make up the majority of the victims, a fact that makes this completely preventable illness a recurrent tragedy for families and communities.

The Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government's strong commitment to reaching the worldwide goal of having no human fatalities from dog-mediated rabies by 2030, working with partners and stakeholders.

Maiha announced that 26,000 doses of anti-rabies vaccines would be purchased and distributed right away, particularly to the eight states with the highest number of rabies cases reported in the last six months: Lagos, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Cross River, Kano, Osun, and the Federal Capital Territory.

In addition, he said, vaccines would be sent to three Federal Colleges of Animal Health and Production Technology and eleven Veterinary Teaching Hospitals nationwide. The Ministry will also be using technology to track all immunised dogs and cats in real time.

The Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, Dr. Muhammed Inuwa, represented by the Director and Head of Public Health and Epidemiology, Dr. Samuel Anzaku, in his welcome address, expressed optimism that the flag-off would translate into action.