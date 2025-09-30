Africa: Nigeria's World Cup Hopes Revived As FIFA Sanctions South Africa

Nigeria's chances of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been handed a major boost after FIFA sanctioned South Africa for fielding an ineligible player during a qualifier.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee announced on Monday that South Africa's Bafana Bafana forfeited their March 21 clash against Lesotho for using midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who was not eligible to feature. Lesotho has now been awarded a 3-0 victory.

Along with the loss of points, the South African Football Association (SAFA) was fined 10,000 Swiss Francs, while Mokoena received a formal warning.

The ruling dramatically reshapes Group C of the African qualifiers. South Africa, who had been leading, now sit on 14 points -- level with Benin but behind on goal difference. Nigeria and Rwanda follow closely on 11 points each, leaving the group wide open with only two rounds of matches left.

For the Super Eagles, the decision offers a crucial lifeline. Victories in their upcoming matches, particularly against Benin and Lesotho, could propel Nigeria into top spot. Only group winners secure automatic qualification for the World Cup in North and Central America.

FIFA confirmed that the South African Football Association (SAFA) and midfielder Teboho Mokoena have been formally notified of the decision. Under the rules, South Africa had 10 days to request a detailed judgment, a step required before lodging an appeal with the FIFA Appeals Committee.

SAFA has since confirmed it has requested written reasons and will file an appeal within the 10-day window. The association expressed its "deep disappointment" with the ruling, describing it as unprecedented.

The final qualifiers promise a tense finish. Benin will travel to face Rwanda and Nigeria between October 10 and 14, while South Africa must visit Zimbabwe before hosting Rwanda.

With just three points separating the top four sides, Group C has become one of the most unpredictable qualifying groups on the continent -- and Nigeria's path to the World Cup is suddenly back in play.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the Super Eagles will play two high-profile international friendlies in the United States during the FIFA window in November 2025.

According to NFF's FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, the three-time African champions will first lock horns with Venezuela on Friday, 14 November 2025, at the Shell Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. local time.

Four days later, on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, the Super Eagles will test their strength against South American giants Colombia at the Citi Field Stadium in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York. That match will also kick off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (which will be 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, 19 November in Nigeria).

The two fixtures are part of Nigeria's build-up to the decisive stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and will provide valuable opportunities for the coaching crew to assess the team against strong opposition from South America.