Nigeria: Govt Declares Tomorrow Public Holiday, Cancels Independence Day Parade

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025, a public holiday commemorating Nigeria's 65th Independence Anniversary.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on Monday, the Minister felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the country's 65th independence anniversary.

He called on Nigerians to remain patriotic and believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's current administration.

The Ministry's X handle statement read, "The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, October 1st, 2025, a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria's 65th Independence Anniversary.

The federal government has cancelled the Independence Anniversary parade earlier, scheduled for Wednesday, October 1, 2025, to mark Nigeria's 65th Independence Day.

A statement issued on Monday in Abuja by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said the cancellation does not reduce the significance of the milestone anniversary.

The statement signed by Segun Imohiosen, the Director of Information and Public Relations in the SGF's office, explained that all other programmes lined up for the anniversary would go as planned.

"The cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary, and the government remains committed to celebrating Nigeria's 65th year of independence with dignity and enthusiasm," the statement read in part.

The government expressed regret over any inconvenience the decision might cause Nigerians, members of the diplomatic community and guests.

It also urged citizens to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reforms, noting that the administration remains committed to building a greater nation.