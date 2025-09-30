Nigeria: Minister Endorses Guinness World Record Project Showcasing Tinubu's Leadership

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has endorsed Shuaibu Ishaq's ongoing "Write-A-Thon" project to showcase President Bola Tinubu's leadership excellence.

In a statement issued oyesterday in Abuja, Ishaq, the project convener, said the initiative is designed as a Guinness World Record attempt to compile a compendium of President Tinubu's achievements.

The attempt involves a 72-hour continuous political commentary titled: "The Last Card: Why It Must Be Tinubu (Again)."

Idris commended Ishaq for his efforts in documenting the President's leadership milestones despite opposition-driven misinformation and propaganda.

"The minister commends your initiative, which reflects creativity, resilience, and patriotism under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu. Your effort is recognised as a unique contribution to national discourse and cultural diplomacy," the statement read.

The minister reiterated the President's commitment to economic reforms and saluted Ishaq's courage in articulating Tinubu's achievements in book form.

In his remarks, Ishaq expressed delight at the minister's endorsement and pledged to diligently highlight the president's leadership strides.

He reaffirmed his commitment to patriotism and urged Nigerians to support and appreciate the current administration's policies.

