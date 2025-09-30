Nigeria: Fresh Flood Alert Issued to 18 States

The Federal Ministry of Environment, through the National Flood Early Warning (FEW) Centre, has issued flood alerts to Delta, Kogi, Bayelsa, and 15 other states.

A circular signed by the Director of the Erosion and Flood Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Abdullahi Bokani, yesterday revealed that the following locations and their environs may experience rainfall that could lead to flooding within the prediction period, which is from 29 September to 3 October 2025.

Other states on the red alert list include Zamfara, Lagos, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kano, Taraba, Enugu, Katsina, Abia, Borno, and Akwa Ibom.

Bayelsa State, which has the highest number of towns on the list, had red alerts issued for Amassoma, Brass, Kalama, Kolokuma/Oporoma, Otuoke, Peremabiri, Sagbama, Sengana, and Yenagoa.

Prominent towns on the overall list include Ajaokuta in Kogi State, as well as Ikorodu, Lekki, Apapa, Orile-Agege, Surulere, Ikoyi, Ikeja, Epe, and Ojo in Lagos State.

Other significant settlements include Enugu, Bama, Kano, Aba, Oron, Uyo, Calabar, and Donga.

Bokani called on relevant stakeholders to take note and implement necessary precautionary measures to mitigate the effects of potential flooding.

He also urged state government environmental agencies to regularly update the FEW Centre on developments in their respective areas.