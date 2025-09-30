Namibia: Etosha Fires Threaten Tourist Roads As Govt Steps Up Response

29 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism has urged visitors to Etosha National Park to exercise caution as wildfires have spread near tourist roads on the park's eastern side.

The ministry, in a public notice on Sunday, stated that the affected routes include Halali Junction to Rietfontein, the Eland Drive detour, and the Rhino Drive detour.

"The situation may change at any time, as wind direction can cause the fire to spread unpredictably. The fire response team is at the scene, extinguishing the fire. Please refrain from entering the affected areas if you see fire approaching," it warned.

In a media release on the same day, acting president Lucia Witbooi said the fire, which started on 22 September in the park's southwestern part, poses a significant threat to biodiversity, wildlife and the livelihood of the communities in the affected areas.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She said during the past three days, the fire has spread to the northeastern parts of the park, and on 26 September, it has spread into the communal areas of the Omusati and Oshana regions, particularly in the constituencies of Uuvudhiya, Otamanzi and Ruacana.

Witbooi stressed that 30% of the grazing has been destroyed in the park and the government has intensified its national response to contain the fires, with 40 members of the Namibia Defence Force (NDF), and an additional 500 dispatched to the area on 27 and 28 September, respectively.

Two helicopters, fire extinguishers by the NDF, were dispatched on 28 September, including support from nearby farms for helicopter assistance, and associated expenses, while the Namibian Police deployed one helicopter to carry out surveillance of the extent of the fire in the Omusati region, she said.

Witbooi further informed the nation that no state of emergency has been declared yet, and a decision will be taken once all information is obtained.

"The fire has caused considerable damage to the grazing in the park and the surrounding communal areas, amounting to hundreds of thousands of hectares of grazing land. An unknown number of wildlife had been killed, while, thankfully, no human casualties have been reported," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.