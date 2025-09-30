Nigeria: ASUU Gives Federal Govt 14-Day Ultimatum Over Unresolved Demands

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government within which to address its demands.

ASUU said the decision followed a meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) which held on Sunday at the University of Abuja.

National President of ASUU, Professor Chris Piwuna, made this known in a copy of strike notice he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Monday.

"At the National Executive Council meeting held at the University of Abuja on the 28th of September, 2025, the Union decried the neglect of the University system and the government's consistent refusal to heed to its demands.

"Accordingly, ASUU has given the Federal Government of Nigeria an ultimatum of fourteen (14) days within which to address these issues. If at the end of the fourteen-day ultimatum, the Federal Government fails to address these issues, the Union may have no option but to, first, embark on a two-week warning strike and thereafter, a total and indefinite strike," Piwuna said in the notice.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education had set up a committee headed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Abel Enitan, to look into a proposal for ASUU, in a bid to ensure stability across universities.

However, the committee has yet to make any decision known to the public.

ASUU's demands include renegotiation of the 2009 agreement with the federal government, adequate revitalisation funds for universities, settlement of outstanding salary arrears, sustainable funding mechanisms, amongst others.