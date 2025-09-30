Nigeria: 6.2m Nigerians Complete Online Voter Pre-Registration - INEC

29 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

More than 6.2 million Nigerians have successfully completed their online pre-registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed.

According to figures released on Monday via INEC's official X handle and website, a total of 6,232,673 pre-registrants were recorded between September 22 and 28, 2025.

A breakdown of the data showed that women accounted for a slight majority, with 3,250,338 registrants (52.15%), compared to 2,982,335 men (47.85%). Young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34 continued to dominate the process, making up 4,230,715 entries, while students constituted 1,565,824 of the total. Persons with disabilities (PWDs) also featured prominently, with 137,865 registrations.

INEC further reported progress in the physical and online completion of registrations. During Week Five of the exercise (September 22-26, 2025), a total of 1,004,132 Nigerians completed their registration process. Out of this figure, 537,743 finalized online, while 466,389 completed physical registration at designated centres.

The demographic breakdown for Week Five revealed that 555,077 were female (55.28%), while 449,055 were male (44.72%). Youths once again led the figures with 742,379 registrations, followed by students (354,406). Persons with disabilities who completed registration during the week stood at 13,987.

INEC said the figures reflect the enthusiasm of Nigerians to participate in the electoral process ahead of forthcoming elections.

