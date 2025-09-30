Nigeria: Uphold Highest Standards of Legal Practice, CJN Urges 57 New SANs

29 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olakunle Olasanmi

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Monday, told the 57 lawyers that have just been conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to uphold highest standards of legal practice.

While admistering the oath of office on them, Kekere-Ekun urged the new learned silk to uphold the rule of law and run from anything that could stain their legal practice.

The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (LPPC) had on June 24 released names of 57 approved legal practitioners for elevation to the SAN status.

Speaking at the conferment ceremony at the Supreme Court in Abuja, which also marked the commencement of the new legal year of the Supreme Court, Justice Kekere-Ekun told the new SANs that their recognition was a culmination of years of dedicated service, resolute commitment to the rule of law, and exceptional contributions to the legal profession.

"Your achievement is a powerful testament to the strength of human spirit, the triumph of talent over adversity, and the fact that determination and professionalism know no bounds," the CJN said.

Justice Kekere-Ekun reminded the fresh SANs that conferment of the rank was a rigorous process, reflecting the high expectations placed upon those who bear the title, stressing that it signifies not only professional excellence but also a commitment to ethical conduct and the upholding of the integrity of the legal profession.

Therefore, she urged them to uphold and internalise those principles, so as to carry the SAN status with the utmost dignity, grace, and sense of responsibility it demands.

More so, the CJN cautioned the new SANs that the rank was a privilege, not a right.

"The privilege can, and indeed will be withdrawn in appropriate circumstances where it is abused," the CJN warned.

Justice Kekere-Ekun assured that the Judiciary will remain steadfast in its constitutional role of dispensing justice fairly and impartially.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the judicial process, uphold the rule of law, and protect the rights and freedoms of all Nigerians.

"This occasion is not merely a celebration of time passing, but a call to take stock, reflect on our challenges and achievements, and recommit ourselves to the ideals of justice, fairness, and service to the Nigerian people," the CJN stated.

