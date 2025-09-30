Nigeria: Unmet Demands - ASUU Gives Govt Fresh 14-Day Ultimatum, Threatens Strike

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has given the Federal Government another 14-day ultimatum to resolve lingering issues affecting its members.

The union threatened to embark on an industrial action if its demands are not met at the end of the fresh ultimatum.

It explained that the notice, starting from Sunday, September 28, 2025, will first herald a two-week warning strike before embarking on a total and indefinite strike over the federal government's attitude towards resolving pending issues.

The union made the decision on Monday following a National Executive Council meeting that was held on Sunday at its headquarters in the University of Abuja.

President of ASUU, Prof. Chris Piwuna, who made this known in a strike notice he personally signed, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Trust said the union was tired of the government's lackadaisical attitude towards education.

Daily Trust reports ASUU's demands include renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, adequate revitalisation funds for universities, settlement of outstanding salary arrears, sustainable funding mechanisms, among others.

"At the National Executive Council meeting held at the University of Abuja on the 28th of September, 2025, the Union decried the neglect of the University system and the government's consistent refusal to heed to its demands.

"Accordingly, ASUU has given the Federal Government of Nigeria an Ultimatum of fourteen (14) days within which to address these issues.

"If at the end of the fourteen-day ultimatum, the Federal Government fails to address these issues, the Union may have no option but to, first, embark on a two-week warning strike and thereafter, a total and indefinite strike," the notice partly read.