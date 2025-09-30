Ghana: NPP's Kwame Baffoe Abronye Vows to Keep Speaking Truth to Power Despite Arrests

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, has vowed to continue speaking truth to power despite facing political harassment.

He declared that he would openly criticise government without hesitation, even if it means being arrested multiple times.

His comments follow his arrest a few weeks ago after a live programme in which he accused the Inspector General of Police of corruption and claimed the NDC held meetings with him.

The video of that programme was later uploaded to his social media page.

"Anywhere they put me, I will come out. Where they put me, I came out. They can arrest me," he stressed.

Mr. Abronye also noted that Ghana is a democratic country and citizens should be free to express their opinions without fear.

By: Jacob Aggrey