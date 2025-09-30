Ghana: NPP's Kwame Baffoe Abronye Vows to Keep Speaking Truth to Power Despite Arrests

29 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, has vowed to continue speaking truth to power despite facing political harassment.

He declared that he would openly criticise government without hesitation, even if it means being arrested multiple times.

His comments follow his arrest a few weeks ago after a live programme in which he accused the Inspector General of Police of corruption and claimed the NDC held meetings with him.

The video of that programme was later uploaded to his social media page.

Related Articles

"Anywhere they put me, I will come out. Where they put me, I came out. They can arrest me," he stressed.

Mr. Abronye also noted that Ghana is a democratic country and citizens should be free to express their opinions without fear.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.