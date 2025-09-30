Namibia: Farmer Loses 17 Sheep to Etosha Fire

Otamanzi constituency councillor Johannes Iiyambo says livestock herders in the Amarika area of his constituency have been unable to contain the raging fire that started at Etosha National Park.

Speaking to The Namibian on Monday, Iiyambo said farmers and villagers tried to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful.

"We are losing the battle. The fire is huge and it has covered a large area," Iiyambo said.

According to him, there were no soldiers where he was, only farmers and villagers trying to contain the blaze.

The councillor said a farmer in the area lost 17 sheep due to fire yesterday.

He added that he was at Eeshipu village, but noted that there were also fires at Onkaankaa, Ushokole, and west of Amarika.

Iiyambo urged cattle post owners to clear the dry grass around their posts to prevent their houses from catching fire.

"Some cattle posts are surrounded by tall grass, and if the fire reaches them, the houses will burn down," he said.

The fire started a week ago and has since spread to the Otamanzi and Okahao constituencies.