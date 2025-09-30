Nigeria: World Teachers' Day - Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Teachers' Welfare, Recognition

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to improving the welfare, recognition, and professional support of teachers across Nigeria as the country joined the global community to commemorate the 2025 World Teachers' Day.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, alongside the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, made this known yesterday during a symposium held ahead of the official celebration slated for Sunday, October 5. The global theme for the 2025 edition is "Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession."

World Teachers' Day, first proclaimed in 1994 by UNESCO in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Education International (EI), and UNICEF, is celebrated annually to honour teachers and highlight their vital role in shaping education and society. It traces its origins to the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation on the status of teachers.

In his address, Dr. Alausa praised Nigerian teachers as the "custodians of knowledge, the builders of character, and the architects of national future." He emphasised that teachers remain the foundation of every profession, saying: "Honestly, you have the most important and the best profession in the country. Who makes a doctor? Who makes an engineer? Who makes a professor? It is the teacher. That is why the government is working assiduously to come up with better packages for you. Light is at the end of the tunnel."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He further highlighted the importance of collaboration in modern teaching, noting: "For too long, teaching has often been practiced in isolation. But when teachers collaborate, students are the ultimate beneficiaries. They receive richer, more engaging instruction and witness firsthand the power of teamwork and shared responsibility."

Reassuring teachers of the government's support, he added, "When you want the highest quality of education, what do you need? A high-quality teacher. And when you want a high-quality teacher, what should you do? Give them the recognition, the support, the training, and the cooperation that they need."

Commending their global impact, he concluded: "Anywhere in the world, when they say a Nigerian student becomes a professional, they do so well. That's the output of your work. We know we can't pay you enough, but be proud of yourselves. On behalf of the President, I commend you for your sacrifices, your diligence, and your commitment to building our nation."