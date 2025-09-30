Nigeria: Gombe Govt to Enrol 400,000 Out-of-School Children in 3 Months

30 September 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Haruna Gimba Yaya

The Gombe State government said it is set to return over 400,000 out-of-school children to school before the end of the year 2025.

The state's Commissioner for Education, Dr Aishatu Umar Maigari, stated this on Monday during the flag-off of the 2025/2026 academic session school enrolment drive campaign in Gombe Local Government Area of the state.

She said the Ministry of Education, through collaboration and support of education partners and other stakeholders, aims to enroll over 400,000 children, with a minimum target of 20,000 from each of the 11 local government areas of the state during the 2025/2026 session.

"Every child in Gombe deserves to be in the classroom. While enrollment is a crucial step, retention remains a significant challenge.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We are working through initiatives like Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, and in partnership with LGA chairmen to ensure that the children we enrol, projected to exceed 450,000, remain in school and complete their education," she said.

Dr Maigari reiterated the state government's commitment to providing access to quality education at all levels, from basic through senior secondary and tertiary education.

She called on parents and guardians to prioritise not only the enrolment of their children in school, but also their continued retention and successful completion of formal education, by remaining active partners in the fight against illiteracy.

In a remark, the wife of the governor, Hajiya Asma'u Inuwa Yahaya, said the government has prioritised education by providing resources to construct classrooms and other essential facilities, including adequate learning materials, to promote quality education.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.