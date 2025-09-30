Nigeria: Gombe Govt to Enrol 400,000 Out-of-School Children in 3 Months

The Gombe State government said it is set to return over 400,000 out-of-school children to school before the end of the year 2025.

The state's Commissioner for Education, Dr Aishatu Umar Maigari, stated this on Monday during the flag-off of the 2025/2026 academic session school enrolment drive campaign in Gombe Local Government Area of the state.

She said the Ministry of Education, through collaboration and support of education partners and other stakeholders, aims to enroll over 400,000 children, with a minimum target of 20,000 from each of the 11 local government areas of the state during the 2025/2026 session.

"Every child in Gombe deserves to be in the classroom. While enrollment is a crucial step, retention remains a significant challenge.

"We are working through initiatives like Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, and in partnership with LGA chairmen to ensure that the children we enrol, projected to exceed 450,000, remain in school and complete their education," she said.

Dr Maigari reiterated the state government's commitment to providing access to quality education at all levels, from basic through senior secondary and tertiary education.

She called on parents and guardians to prioritise not only the enrolment of their children in school, but also their continued retention and successful completion of formal education, by remaining active partners in the fight against illiteracy.

In a remark, the wife of the governor, Hajiya Asma'u Inuwa Yahaya, said the government has prioritised education by providing resources to construct classrooms and other essential facilities, including adequate learning materials, to promote quality education.