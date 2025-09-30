Nigeria: African First Ladies Back $150m Plan for Women in Mining

African First Ladies have rallied behind a $150m action plan (2026-2030), by Women in Mining Africa (WiM-Africa) to elevate women's participation in the continent's lucrative mining sector from marginal roles to leadership positions.

A continental webinar where the First Lady of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mariam Mint Dah, affirmed initiative designed to transform women's participation in Africa's mineral sector from "survival to significance."

In a statement, they said the Action Plan will be driven by a seven-point agenda, which includes women-led value addition, exclusive mining zones and cooperatives, ESG and climate resilience, policy advocacy, youth inclusion, research/digital tools, and regional beneficiation.

Led by Her Excellency Mariem Mint Dah, First Lady of Mauritania, the session highlighted urgent reforms. "To empower women is not to grant them a place, but to recognise the place they already hold," Dah declared.

Dr. Comfort Asokoro-Ogaji, WiM-Africa's Executive Director, delivered a keynote address, said "Africa holds nearly a third of the world's mineral wealth, yet women still play second fiddle. This agenda is to change that narrative".

The phased rollout spans foundational structures in Year 1 to sustainability evaluations by Year 5, funded via blended public-private partnerships.

Flagship projects include multi-mineral labs in Nasarawa, Nigeria, and hubs in Sierra Leone, Botswana, and beyond, plus leadership training and AfCFTA-linked facilities.