Liberia: Lacra to Celebrate International Coffee Day Highlighting Unique Coffee Liberica

The Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) is expected to commemorate International Coffee Day on Wednesday, October 1, with a celebration aimed at elevating the profile of Liberia's indigenous coffee, Coffee Liberica.

International Coffee Day is celebrated annually on October 1st to promote coffee as a beloved beverage and to honor the millions of farmers worldwide whose livelihoods depend on the crop.

This year's focus, according to LACRA Acting Director General Dan Saryee, is specifically "geared toward raising the profile of the Liberian coffee known as Coffee Liberica."

Coffee farm in Liberia

A release from the Authority quotes Mr. Saryee as expressing his vision to "see more Liberians getting involved with coffee farming," encouraging domestic investment and participation in the sector.

The Coffee Liberica breed is internationally recognized for its unique taste and robust flavors, placing it among the world's highly valued coffee varieties. The celebration will kick off with a street parade through the principal streets of Kakata, followed by an indoor program hosted at the main campus of the Booker Washington Institute (BWI).

The event is expected to be attended by several international partners, as well as senior officials of the Liberian government.