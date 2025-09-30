Ghana: DStv Subscribers to Enjoy 33 Percent-50 Percent Increase in Value - Sam George Announces

29 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Multichoice Africa to upgrade customers to the next bouquet offer effective October 1, Minister of Communication and Digital Innovation, Sam George, has announced.

During a press briefing, the minister stated that the committee, which was earlier set up to handle the matter, will reconvene in three months to evaluate the impact of the initiative.

This new pricing means DStv subscribers will enjoy a 33%-50% increase in value.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Sam George, Sam George revealed that MultiChoice, the parent company of DStv, has made an offer that exceeds the demands of subscribers.

"MultiChoice has offered value, more than what we requested," he said.

Related Articles

This signals a potential positive resolution in their ongoing discussions.

With the new pricing, the Pady bouquet, which currently costs GH¢59, will automatically be upgraded to the Access bouquet, valued at GH¢99, and enjoy 35 extra channels, representing a 40% saving.

Additionally, subscribers on the Access bouquet (GH¢99) will be bumped up to the Family bouquet, which usually costs GH¢190, with 19 extra channels, providing subscribers 48% savings.

Family package (GH¢190) subscribers will move up to the Compact bouquet, priced at GH¢380. As a result, 22 more channels, including live football matches, representing a 50% saving.

Subscribers on Compact (GH¢380) will be upgraded to Compact Plus (GH¢570), with 12 more channels and a 33% saving.

For Compact Plus customers (GH¢570), DStv will automatically upgrade them to the Premium bouquet, priced at GH¢865, adding 18 more channels with a saving of 34%.

Premium customers, who already pay GH¢865, will continue enjoying the full package but with an additional benefit.

Additionally, premium customers will be entered automatically into a competition to win a fully paid trip to watch selected English Premier League matches, subject to terms and conditions.

"No restrictions on the bouquet a subscriber chooses," Sam George clarified, adding that the offer applies to both new and existing customers from October 1, 2025.

"Some people who are saying that DSTV is a private business, the minister should not be talking to them. Are the same people telling me that even though we've reduced data prices, we still want further reduction," Samuel Nartey George added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.