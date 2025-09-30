Ghana: DStv Subscribers to Enjoy 33 Percent-50 Percent Increase in Value - Sam George Announces

Multichoice Africa to upgrade customers to the next bouquet offer effective October 1, Minister of Communication and Digital Innovation, Sam George, has announced.

During a press briefing, the minister stated that the committee, which was earlier set up to handle the matter, will reconvene in three months to evaluate the impact of the initiative.

This new pricing means DStv subscribers will enjoy a 33%-50% increase in value.

Sam George, Sam George revealed that MultiChoice, the parent company of DStv, has made an offer that exceeds the demands of subscribers.

"MultiChoice has offered value, more than what we requested," he said.

This signals a potential positive resolution in their ongoing discussions.

With the new pricing, the Pady bouquet, which currently costs GH¢59, will automatically be upgraded to the Access bouquet, valued at GH¢99, and enjoy 35 extra channels, representing a 40% saving.

Additionally, subscribers on the Access bouquet (GH¢99) will be bumped up to the Family bouquet, which usually costs GH¢190, with 19 extra channels, providing subscribers 48% savings.

Family package (GH¢190) subscribers will move up to the Compact bouquet, priced at GH¢380. As a result, 22 more channels, including live football matches, representing a 50% saving.

Subscribers on Compact (GH¢380) will be upgraded to Compact Plus (GH¢570), with 12 more channels and a 33% saving.

For Compact Plus customers (GH¢570), DStv will automatically upgrade them to the Premium bouquet, priced at GH¢865, adding 18 more channels with a saving of 34%.

Premium customers, who already pay GH¢865, will continue enjoying the full package but with an additional benefit.

Additionally, premium customers will be entered automatically into a competition to win a fully paid trip to watch selected English Premier League matches, subject to terms and conditions.

"No restrictions on the bouquet a subscriber chooses," Sam George clarified, adding that the offer applies to both new and existing customers from October 1, 2025.

"Some people who are saying that DSTV is a private business, the minister should not be talking to them. Are the same people telling me that even though we've reduced data prices, we still want further reduction," Samuel Nartey George added.