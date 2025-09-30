Ghana: Ayittey Powers Welcomes Boxing Reforms After Meeting With Sports Minister

Veteran boxer Ayittey Powers has expressed his support for reforms in Ghana's boxing industry after a meeting with Sports Minister Kofi Adams and National Sports Authority (NSA) Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Powers said he was pleased with the discussions and assured fans that better days are ahead for the sport.

"I don't have any problem with the Sports Minister or the NSA. I'm very happy to be in this meeting. Everything is okay. I want to tell all boxing fans to relax because good things are coming," he said.

He also revealed plans to revive his own boxing promotion, promising to give more opportunities to fighters.

"Very soon, Ayittey Powers Boxing Promotion will come, and we are going to give love and respect to our brother boxers. People shouldn't be upset because everything is moving in the right direction," he added.

Powers urged fans to remain patient and trust the process, noting that the cancellation of some fights should not discourage the boxing community.

"We have to thank Almighty God because He knows best. The important thing is that now the Sports Minister is happy, I am happy, and the boxing fans are also happy," he mentioned.

The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to address concerns in Ghana's boxing industry and chart a new path for the sport.

By: Jacob Aggrey