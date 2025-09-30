Nigeria: Onigbongbo Set to Become Gateway of Tourism, Hospitality in Lagos - Adebanjo

30 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Matilda Ikediobi

The Executive Chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, Hon. Moyosore Adebanjo, has reaffirmed the council's commitment to positioning Onigbongbo as the gateway of tourism and hospitality in Lagos.

Speaking at the Tourism and Hospitality Symposium, the Chairman highlighted Onigbongbo's unique role as the first point of contact for many visitors arriving in Lagos, with its thriving hospitality sector along Allen, Opebi, Toyin, Kudirat Abiola, and Ikeja GRA. He emphasized that tourism is not just leisure but a catalyst for sustainable economic growth, aligning with his administration's F.I.N.E Agenda -- Foster economic growth, Invest in people, Nurture enterprise, and Ensure wellbeing.

Adebanjo announced the upcoming Onigbongbo Spark Fest 2025, a landmark yuletide festival designed to light up our cityscape, attract visitors, and transform Onigbongbo into a yuletide destination to rival Victoria Island and Lekki. He also unveiled plans for a digital hospitality directory powered by QR codes, which will be placed at airports and strategic locations across Lagos, offering visitors access to local hotels, restaurants, and nightlife operators with a 10% discount incentive.

The Chairman assured tourism and hospitality stakeholders of the government's readiness to collaborate with the private sector in driving visibility, investment, and growth, stating: "Together, we will make tourism the heartbeat of development in Onigbongbo LCDA."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.