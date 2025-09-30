Liberia: Fact Check - Does Bea Mountain Airstrip Have a Private Airstrip?

In Summary:

Liberian journalist Charles B. Yates has claimed that the Bea Mountain Mining Corporation is operating a private airstrip in Grand Cape Mount County, alleging that the company secretly airlifts gold and other minerals.

We have verified that the company has a private airstrip, which is listed as a private airstrip in the area, but the initial photo shared by the Journalist is not the company's.

We also found no evidence that the facility is used to "secretly airlift" gold and other minerals

A Liberian Journalist, Charles B. Yates, posted a picture of an airstrip, claiming it is a private airstrip operated by Bea Mountain Mining Company in the jungle of Grand Cape Mount County, allegedly used to airlift gold and other minerals.

Yates made this claim on Saturday, September 20, suggesting that the company's use of this airstrip was a deviation from its Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), as the shipments were supposedly taking place without government representatives present to monitor them.

Two hours later, after the post had gained considerable attention - 173 reactions, 172 comments, and 41 shares - he replaced the initial photograph with an image of the company's signboard. He later followed up with another post, noting that the company had reached out to him, confirming ownership of an airstrip, but clarified that the photo he initially shared did not belong to them.

The Claim

An excerpt of his post reads: "Are you aware that Bea Mountain has a Private airstrip in the middle of the jungle in Grand Cape Mount County that they used to airlift gold and other minerals from Cape Mount without any government representative on the ground to monitor their shipment."