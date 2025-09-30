Liberia: LEC Powers Up ELWA-RIA Highway

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has officially launched a 12-week streetlight installation project along the ELWA-RIA highway corridor, a critical route connecting Monrovia to the Roberts International Airport. The initiative, which began Monday, September 29, 2025, is set to conclude with commissioning between the second and third week of December 2025, in time for the festive season.

The project is part of LEC's broader effort to enhance road safety for commuters, improve visibility for travelers during nighttime hours, and restore vibrancy to one of Liberia's most important highway corridors. Once completed, the streetlighting system is expected to provide a safer and more visually appealing route for both international travelers and local commuters traveling to other counties.

To ensure timely completion, LEC has engaged five contracting companies, each responsible for specific lots along the highway corridor. The procurement of poles and other essential materials has been finalized, with shipments already arriving in-country. Civil works and mobilization activities are currently in progress, signaling the active commencement of the project.

LEC Management emphasized the strategic significance of the initiative, noting that the enhanced lighting system will transform the corridor into a safer and more welcoming route. "This project demonstrates LEC's commitment to providing reliable and sustainable electricity while ensuring that Liberia's key transportation corridors are safe, functional, and aesthetically vibrant," the management said.

The ELWA-RIA streetlight project aligns with LEC's vision: "Brightening lives and powering Liberia's future through reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity for all." The corporation reiterated its dedication to electrifying strategic locations across the country, improving infrastructure, and supporting economic development along major roadways.

The 12-week project marks a significant step in Liberia's ongoing infrastructure modernization efforts, particularly in improving safety and convenience for road users traveling to and from the international airport.