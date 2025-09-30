Liberia: Judiciary Faces Confidence Crisis?

The ongoing "war of words" between Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay and the leadership of the National Association of Trial Judges is gradually leading the Judiciary into a crisis of confidence, with the judges questioning the integrity of the nomination of Willeyon Y. Gbeisay, for the position of Associate Magistrate to the Paynesville Magisterial Court, 1st Judicial Circuit, Montserrado County.

Willeyon Y. Gbeisay, who was recently recommended among the list of individuals including lawyers by President Joseph Boakai, to serve as magistrates, is the son of Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay. He is also a second semester student at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law of the University of Liberia.

Prior to his appointment, Willeyon served as special assistant to his father, when he served as Associate Justice.

The bombshell allegation that has shaken Liberia's judicial system, grew from a leaked letter of the judges to President Joseph Boakai, accusing the chief justice of nepotism and favoritism.

In the letter, the judges wondered how appointments bypass the legal recruitment and training process, then what becomes of the necessity and credibility of the Law School and the James A.A. Pierre Judicial Institute, making specific reference to Willeyon Gbeisay.

However, Chief Justice Gbeisay, in swift response questioned the judges to produce any legal authority preventing a sitting Chief Justice from recommending a relative for appointment, insisting that his son's recommendation reflected capability and interest in public service, not favoritism. Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gberisay responds to the National Association of Trial Judges' concerns about the appointment of his son as associate magistrate.

"I challenge the National Association of Trial Judges to produce any legal authority, constitutional, statutory, or administrative -- that prohibits a sitting Chief Justice from recommending a qualified individual, including a relative, for judicial appointment," the Chief Justice defended the president's decision to nominate his son. "My son's recommendation to serve as Associate Magistrate was not an act of favoritism but a reflection of his capabilities and interest in public service."

According to him, no law disqualifies his son on the basis of relation, nor does it forbid him (Chief Justice) from exercising his right to recommend. The chief justice also criticized the judges for making public the letter, which cast doubt about his judiciary reform processes he has begun.

He expressed serious reservation over the manner in which the judges had segregated his son's name from the listing of magistrates.

At one point, the chief justice questioned Judge Nancy Sammy, president of the NATJ, over the appointment of her husband, Counselor Aaron B. Kparkillen, Assistant Justice Minister for Taxation and Chief Tax Prosecutor at the Ministry of Justice, and her brother-in-law, also with the Governance Commission.

"Your husband worked as Assistant Justice Minister for Taxation and Chief Tax Prosecutor at the Ministry of Justice and your brother-in-law also worked with the government. Is this not nepotism or favoritism?" Justice Gbeisay emphasized.

The judges' letter signed by Judge Sammy further states, "I write with deep concern about a matter that touches the heart of our judicial training system and the integrity of the magistracy. If appointments can bypass the legal recruitment and training process, then what becomes of the necessity and credibility of the Law School and the James A.A. Pierre Judicial Institute? Such a practice risks discouraging merit-based advancement and opens the door for political influence to overshadow judicial independence."

According to her, the practice runs counter to President Boakai's stated commitment to the rule of law and called for urgent intervention to safeguard the credibility of the courts.

The 2014 Code of Conduct for public officials explicitly prohibits nepotism, defining the appointment, employment, promotion, or advocacy for relatives within the same agency as illegal and subject to serious sanctions, including dismissal, suspension, or prohibition from government service for up to five years.