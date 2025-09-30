Liberia: Den-Vera Wins Momo Heroes of Change 2025

In a remarkable achievement for rural healthcare in Liberia, Den-Vera Medical Laboratory & Clinic has emerged as one of the top 5 finalists and now, the official winner of the prestigious Lonestar Cell MTN MoMo Heroes of Change 2025 Award.

This victory is more than just a recognition. It's a testament to what passion, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment can accomplish even with limited resources.

Founded in 2020 by Dennis and Vera, Den-Vera was born out of a bold and life-changing decision. Leaving behind everything in Monrovia, they invested their personal savings to open the first and only private clinic in Greenville, Sinoe County, with one goal: to provide affordable, quality healthcare to underserved rural communities, especially women and children.

What began as a dream is now a transformative force for good: the clinic has a 22 dedicated staff doctors, nurses, lab techs, and support staff

They offer Free consultations for all children under 5, Over 15,000 patients served across Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties, with 70% of patients are women and children

They have been operating with donor or government support only personal investment and community passion

Den-Vera has grown into the leading medical laboratory and clinic in both counties, filling a critical healthcare gap and proving that change can come from within.

Winning the MoMo Heroes of Change Award will provide Den-Vera with Greater visibility, Access to potential government and donor partnerships, Opportunities to expand care for women, children, and people living with disabilities and Fuel to continue building a healthier, more hopeful future for rural Liberia

This victory belongs not just to Den-Vera, but to every community member who has supported their journey and every voter who believed in their mission.

Congratulations to Den-Vera true Heroes of Change.

Together, let's continue to uplift rural healthcare and amplify the voices of those making a difference where it matters most.