Liberia: 'Gross Misuse of Power'

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has issued a sharp condemnation of Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, describing his recent actions against journalist D. Franklin Doloquee as a "gross misuse of public office" and a direct violation of press freedom.

The PUL's Specialized Committee of Enquiry (SCE), which investigated the incident, called for urgent reforms in government-media interactions to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The incident took place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, during a Government of Liberia town hall forum in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, organized by the Liberia Media Democratic Institute (LMDI). Following the forum, journalists D. Franklin Doloquee and Jeremiah Gayflor separately requested interviews with Minister Piah. The minister initially agreed and invited the journalists to meet him at the Superintendent's residence later that evening.

According to the SCE report, the interview was supposed to be audio-only. However, during the session, Doloquee allegedly began recording video without prior approval. Minister Piah immediately halted the interview, demanded Doloquee's mobile phone, and personally deleted the photos and video recordings. He also instructed Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sando and journalist Jeremiah Gayflor to delete any remaining files from the device. Journalist Doloquee, who handed over his phone under duress, left the scene without it, unable to reclaim it from the minister.

The SCE, chaired by veteran journalist and media development specialist Mrs. Torwon Sulonteh-Brown, along with attorney Bruce S. B. Boweh, Sr., and human rights activist Adama Kiatamba Dempster, investigated the matter over several days. The committee interviewed both parties and multiple witnesses, including representatives of media houses involved, such as Daniel Better of LMDI, Clarence Jackson, station manager of OK FM, and Gerald Koinyeneh of FrontPage Africa. They also analyzed media reports, social media posts, and relevant legal and ethical frameworks governing journalism and government conduct in Liberia.

The committee's findings were unequivocal. While no physical assault occurred, Minister Piah's conduct was deemed coercive and intimidating, constituting a clear overreach of his authority. The report stated, "The Minister's seizure of the phone and deletion of content without following proper procedures is illegal and a clear violation of press freedom." The report further emphasized that the minister had several lawful options available to address the matter, including reporting the issue to the PUL, requesting the journalist's employers to intervene, or pursuing legal channels. By personally deleting the files and demanding their removal, the minister violated multiple provisions of the 1986 Constitution, Liberia's Penal Law, and international norms protecting media freedom.

At the same time, the committee noted that journalist Doloquee had violated professional journalistic standards by secretly recording video after agreeing to an audio-only interview. The SCE highlighted that the PUL Code of Ethics mandates journalists to adhere to the highest ethical standards, including fairness, transparency, and honesty in obtaining information. Paragraph 2 of the PUL Code of Ethics explicitly calls for professional competence and good behavior, and Article 27 emphasizes that journalists must obtain materials through straightforward and approved means. By recording video without consent, Doloquee breached these provisions, according to the committee.

The committee also criticized media outlets involved, particularly FrontPage Africa and OK FM, for failing to consult the PUL before publishing statements condemning the minister. FrontPage Africa reportedly published the story without affording Minister Piah the right to reply, violating the principles of journalistic due process. The SCE emphasized that the right to reply is critical in ensuring fairness and balanced reporting, noting that denying this opportunity undermines the credibility of journalism and can inflame public perception unfairly.

Beyond the immediate parties, the SCE observed systemic weaknesses in Liberia's government-media relations. The report noted that both Minister Piah and the journalist's employers failed to follow established protocols in addressing the dispute. The minister bypassed formal procedures, while media houses acted independently without seeking PUL intervention. The committee stressed that this incident underscores the need for clear guidelines on interactions between government officials and journalists, including protocols for handling disputes and complaints. Such frameworks would help protect press freedom, ensure accountability, and maintain public trust.

In its recommendations, the committee urged that government officials must always respect journalists' rights and follow due process when addressing potential misconduct. Media houses should first seek the intervention of the PUL before making public statements or taking other actions, unless circumstances demand immediate attention. The committee also called for regular joint trainings on ethics, rights, and responsibilities for journalists and government officials, to promote professional co-existence and prevent future conflicts. The PUL was further advised to enforce its Code of Ethics rigorously, taking proportionate action against members who violate its standards, thereby reinforcing public confidence in the union's regulatory role.

"This incident underscores the urgent need to protect press freedom while ensuring accountability for public officials who overstep their authority," the PUL report concluded. "It is critical that both government actors and journalists uphold ethical standards, respect legal protections, and engage in constructive dialogue to prevent unnecessary conflicts."

The report has already sparked nationwide debate on the boundaries of ministerial authority and the responsibilities of journalists. Analysts argue that while Doloquee's decision to record video without consent was ethically questionable, the minister's response far exceeded his legal and institutional mandate. Civil society activists and media advocates have called on the government to adopt formal media engagement guidelines, stressing that such policies are necessary to safeguard press freedom while ensuring transparency and accountability in public office.

PUL officials have also emphasized the importance of educating both journalists and government officials about their respective rights and duties. By doing so, they argue, Liberia can prevent similar incidents, protect the integrity of the media, and promote a culture of responsible governance. The union has committed to monitoring compliance with its recommendations and engaging with the Ministry of Information to foster mutual understanding and collaboration.

As Liberia continues to strengthen its democratic institutions, the Doloquee-Piah incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragile balance between state authority and press freedom. The PUL report reinforces the principle that abuse of power, even by high-ranking officials, must be met with accountability, while journalists must adhere to ethical standards to maintain credibility and public trust.