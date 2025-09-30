Ghana: Nigerian Born Ladigbolu-Ilozobhie Bags London Honorary Doctorate, Fellowship in Ghana

30 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Aghaeze

A Nigerian-born, astute banker and Managing Director of Daylight Microfinance Bank, Princess Adeola Ladigbolu-Ilozobhie, has been conferred with an honorary doctorate in Management by the London Bridge Business School, United Kingdom, UK.

The conferment took place at a weekend ceremony in Accra, Ghana, where she was also inducted as a Distinguished Fellow of the Africa Institute of Public Administration (DFAI).

The honoree, who is one of the children of respected cleric, Emeritus Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, leads Lagos-based Daylight Microfinance Bank, a subsidiary of the NNPC Staff Cooperative Limited.

The doctorate was formally presented on behalf of the Vice President, Middle East and Africa, London Bridge Business School, Prof. Mahesh Pillai, by Dr. Deodaté Adenutsi, the programme coordinator for Ghana.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Organisers of the event said Ladigbolu-Ilozobhie was found deserving of the dual honours because of her "longstanding and impactful contribution to the field of management despite her strong roots in banking."

They also praised her "tireless efforts in mentoring young people in both banking and management," which, they noted, have continued to inspire a new generation of professionals.

Her citation highlighted her career journey, starting from United Bank for Africa in 1990, to her leadership roles in Blue Ridge Microfinance Bank, Personal Trust Microfinance Bank, and now Daylight Mfb.

It also underscored her reputation as a results-oriented and decisive leader with proven success in market identification, strategic repositioning, and operational efficiency for billion-naira portfolios.

Beyond her professional track record, Ladigbolu-Ilozobhie was also recognised for her contributions to industry associations. She was a one-time Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Microfinance Banks, Lagos chapter, immediate past Treasurer of the South-West Zone, a member of the Association of Professional Women Bankers, and an alumna of the School of Africa Microfinance in Kenya.

With the new honours, Ladigbolu-Ilozobhie joins a distinguished list of Africans whose achievements in banking, management, and leadership have been formally recognised across the continent.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.