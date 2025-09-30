Liberia: From Reporter to Business Executive - the Remarkable Transition of Wellington Railey, Now Building a Health Facility in Liberia

Washington, D.C. — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's call to Diaspora Liberians to "teach their fellow Liberians how to fish" rather than simply giving fish is resonating strongly. Among those heeding the call is Wellington Railey, a former journalist turned business executive, who is now investing in Liberia's health sector.

Hailing from Sinoe County, Railey left Grand Bassa for Monrovia in 1997 in search of a better life. His childhood dream of becoming a journalist was fulfilled when he joined UNMIL Radio, where he produced impactful reports that contributed to social change.

In 2016, he moved to the United States, where he faced early struggles but eventually found success as an entrepreneur. Today, Railey is the Chief Executive Officer of Wellington Staffing and Nyewell Cleaning Corporation, employing hundreds of Liberians and non-Liberians across three companies in the U.S.

But beyond his achievements abroad, Railey has set his sights on giving back to his homeland. He is currently spearheading the construction of a 60-bed hospital in Johnsonville, Montserrado County--a project he says was inspired by President Boakai's call to the Diaspora.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I really thought to make this a surprise, but the President's statement further inspired me. I am motivated to do even more for my country and people," Railey said.

The facility, which is fast progressing, is expected to help bridge the health infrastructure gap in Johnsonville, a growing community with thousands of residents. He noted that while the community now benefits from improved road access and electricity, healthcare remains a major challenge.

Railey appealed to President Boakai to prioritize the reconditioning of the road leading to the hospital project, stressing that good road connectivity will be critical for the hospital's operations and for residents of surrounding communities.

Beyond healthcare, Railey has plans to invest in real estate, agriculture, youth empowerment, and livelihood support projects.

"You know the story. With God blessing us, we need to change the old past and give renewed hope to our people--they deserve better," he emphasized.

Railey also encouraged his fellow Diaspora Liberians to take President Boakai's message seriously:

"Return home, bring back your expertise, investments, experiences, and professionalism, and let's rebuild Liberia together."

For Railey, who once reported stories of Liberia's struggles, the journey from journalist to business leader represents not only personal transformation but also a commitment to national renewal.