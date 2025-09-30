Guinea: Observation of the Guinea's 2025 Referendum

30 September 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
opinion By Anthony K. Sengbe

Guinea-one of Liberia's closest sub-regional neighbors recently conducted a smooth constitutional referendum focused on revising provisions to strengthen long-term political stability and governance. The proposed changes touched on critical issues, including presidential term limits, government structure, and citizen participation.

As part of the process, I, Anthony K. Sengbe, Executive Director and Chief Technical Officer of the National Elections Commission of Liberia (NEC-Liberia), joined colleagues from other Electoral Management Bodies -EMBs across West Africa on a Technical Observation Mission at the invitation of the ECOWAS Commission.

The Role of ECOWAS

The Technical Observation Team was led by Serigne Mamadu Ka, Acting Head of Electoral Assistance at ECOWAS. ECOWAS's involvement underscored the international community's commitment to free, fair, and credible elections across West Africa, while also enhancing the legitimacy of Guinea's referendum.

Relevance for Liberia

Liberia has long discussed the possibility of constitutional reform. The Guinean experience provides valuable lessons for Liberia, particularly in areas of:

Electoral design;

Public participation;

Transparency; and

Inclusiveness.

These lessons will be instrumental should Liberia advance toward its own constitutional review process.

Key Observations:

1. Simplicity of the Ballot

The referendum ballot was designed to be simple and accessible, particularly for unlettered voters. Organized by Guinea's Direction Générale des Élections-DGE under the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, the ballot presented voters with a clear choice:

Yes to approve the proposed changes, or

No to reject them.

This straightforward approach encouraged wider participation and minimized confusion.

2. Promoting Women's Participation

Guinea introduced separate queues for women voters, making the process less intimidating and more accommodating. This initiative: Encouraged greater women participation,

Reduced risks of intimidation in mixed-gender lines, and

Addressed cultural sensitivities in rural areas.

While this was a positive step, it also highlighted the need for systemic reforms to ensure the full and equal participation of women and other marginalized groups in national decision-making.

Key Issues in Guinea's Referendum

Presidential Term Limits: Modification of the presidential term from 5 to 7 years.

Electoral System Reforms: New mechanisms for electing local and national representatives to reduce political fragmentation.

Human Rights Protections: Reinforcing civil liberties, freedom of expression, and fair trial guarantees.

Decentralization: Proposals to grant more autonomy to regional and local governments to promote development and deepen democracy.

Political Inclusiveness: Measures to enhance representation of women, youth, and ethnic minorities in political and decision-making processes.

Military Participation: Allowing members of the armed forces to contest elections, provided they resign at least six months prior.

ECOWAS Observation Mission's Findings

The ECOWAS mission confirmed that Guinea's referendum was peacefully conducted with electoral staff and the EMB executing their responsibilities effectively. National and international observers validated the credibility of the process. The mission also called on the international community to:

Continue supporting Guinea's transitional authorities,

Promote peace, security, and stability, and

Ensure free, fair, inclusive, and transparent elections to restore full constitutional order.

Conclusion

Guinea's 2025 referendum highlights practical lessons in ballot design, women's participation, inclusiveness, and institutional reforms. For Liberia, these experiences provide timely insights as discussions on constitutional reform evolve. The ECOWAS mission commended the people and authorities of Guinea for their hospitality, peaceful conduct, and commitment to democratic governance. These developments underscore the importance of regional cooperation, shared learning, and mutual support in advancing democracy in West Africa.

Anthony K. Sengbe, Executive Director - NEC Liberia

