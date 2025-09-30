Liberia: LPRC Donates Essential Supplies to At-Risk Youths Temporary Holding Center in Johnsonville

Monrovia — In a strong show of support for national efforts to rehabilitate disadvantaged youth, the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) has donated assorted food and non-food items to the At-risk Youths Temporary Holding Center in Johnsonville.

The donation, made over the weekend, is part of LPRC's commitment to supporting the national anti-drug campaign and improving the welfare of young Liberians affected by substance abuse and homelessness.

The items, valued at over US$9,700, include: 90 bags of 25kg rice, 25 gallons of agro-oil, 25 gallons of red palm oil, Five bags of onions, 20 bags of salt, three cartons of vita clues, three bales of jeans trousers, three bales of used shirts, 155 mattresses and 10 solar lights.

Presenting the items on behalf of LPRC, Deputy Managing Director for Administration, Mr. Jacob Smith, emphasized that the plight of at-risk youths is a national issue that requires collective effort and compassion.

"We can't say 'let's forget about those people because that's how they want to be.' No, society cannot go like that," said Mr. Smith. "What we are doing here is a small part of the solution. The bigger part is for you to realize that God did not make you to be where you are. You are special in the eyes of God."

Mr. Smith also commended the efforts of the task force, the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), and other stakeholders for their ongoing work in helping to address Liberia's drug crisis.

The At-risk Youths Temporary Holding Center, established on August 21, 2025, is operated by the LRRRC and serves as a transitional facility that prepares youth for formal rehabilitation. Initially accommodating 305 individuals, the center currently houses 129 at-risk youths, including six females.

Also speaking at the event was Youth and Sports Minister J. Cole Bangalu, who recounted how the center came into existence following a national crackdown on drug dens and graveyard hideouts.

"The question was, where do they go?" Minister Cole said. "One morning, almost 300 young men and women came to my office saying they had been removed from their hideouts and wanted help. That very day, we mobilized with the LRRRC, the NTA, the Health Ministry, and other partners. By nightfall, the center was functional."

He continued: "We saw the challenge as worth taking on, and that is why today we have this temporary holding center. Once the youths are processed here, they will move on to the next stage--rehabilitation."

The donation and collaborative government effort mark a significant step in addressing the national drug problem and supporting Liberia's youth on the road to recovery and reintegration.