Liberia: Ex-Speaker Seeks U.S.$4.5m in Defamation & Economic Loss

Monrovia — Former House Speaker, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, has filed a lawsuit against Bukonjedeh Group of Companies and its Chief Executive Officer, Elton Johns, seeking US$4.5 million in damages for defamation, economic loss, and emotional distress.

Filed at the Civil Law Court for the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Montserrado County, the suit alleges that the defendants have disseminated defamatory and malicious falsehoods intended to harm Koffa's professional reputation and economic interests.

In his complaint, Koffa alleges that the defendants made false public statements suggesting he engaged in financial misconduct and dishonesty, which severely damaged his public and professional standing. The statements were made with actual malice and reckless disregard for the truth, the complaint notes.

The plaintiff cited Bakleh v. Greene, 14 LLR 204 (1960), asserting that the defendants' comments fall under defamation per se, meaning they are inherently harmful without needing further proof of damage. Koffa claims the remarks ridiculed him publicly and led to a significant loss of reputation and professional esteem, both locally and internationally.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Elton John, the 2nd defendant, is specifically accused of making direct references to Koffa with the intention of humiliating and economically harming him. The plaintiff states that he will rely on video and audio recordings to support his claims.

The suit outlines that Koffa was forced to sever ties with various local and international entities due to the defamatory campaign, resulting in economic hardship. He accuses the defendants of intentionally and recklessly causing him emotional trauma, including mental anguish, stress, and public ridicule.

Damages Sought: 4,000,000 USD in Special Damages, representing the loss of business relationships and economic benefits.

- $500,000 USD in General Damages for pain, suffering, and emotional distress.

Filed through International Law Group, the plaintiff's legal team has requested that the defendants be held jointly and severally liable, meaning each defendant could be responsible for the entire judgment.

The Civil Law Court has already issued a Writ of Summons for the defendants to appear in court to respond to the allegations. Failure to do so could result in a default judgment in Koffa's favor.

This high-profile lawsuit is expected to draw significant public and legal interest due to the stature of the plaintiff and the serious nature of the allegations. Editing by Jonathan Browne