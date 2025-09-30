African Nations Review Mpox Response

Monrovia — Scores of representatives from African countries grappling with the ongoing mpox crisis in the region have met in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, for an "intra-action review" of the response measures of individual states.

Speaking during the regular online briefing of the African Centers for Disease Control (Africa CDC) on Thursday, September 26, the head of the Incident Management Team in the DR Congo, Yhap Boum, said the meeting became necessary to agree on a continental approach for the next three years, including integrating mpox response in the healthcare systems of each state.

The Africa CDC official said the gathering also presented an opportunity for countries with high prevalence rates of the disease to share their experiences. Boum said that, amid limited funding, the development of political will by affected states and community-based surveillance was crucial in the fight against the disease.

During Thursday's briefing, the Africa CDC representative said in addition to mpox, the continental health body was dealing with four other outbreaks continent-wide, with Cholera claiming the most lives so far.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Regarding the Ebola outbreak affecting parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Boum provided an optimistic picture of the response efforts in the country's Southwestern Kasai province, the epicenter. He said more than 600 people have been vaccinated against Ebola in the area, including dozens of healthcare workers.

New confirmed cases of Ebola were down to two during the reporting period, compared to 13 from the week before. Seven deaths were, however, recorded in the latest reporting week, which is up from zero the week before. Two patients recovered. Cases are spread across the Bulape health zone, where bed capacity has been increased and new equipment installed.

On the broader outlook of the mpox situation, the Africa CDC said new confirmed and suspected cases declined in the 36th reporting week, with only one death from confirmed cases compared to four from the previous week.

The DR Congo, which has recorded the most mpox cases, continues to experience a decline. Boum cautioned, however, that vigilance is necessary to reach zero cases. Sierra Leone did not achieve the zero case by August that it aspired for, but continues to see a decline in cases.

Boum urged neighboring Liberia to follow the community-based approach of Sierra Leone to get the disease under control there. While new confirmed and suspected cases are declining in the country, he said more than 80 percent of cases are managed at home, which remains a challenge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Kenya Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Guinea and Ghana continue to experience increases in mpox, according to the Africa CDC official, while Kenya's situation is stabilising.

Nearly 5 million doses of vaccines were delivered across 13 countries, with two considering regulatory approvals to inoculate children under 12 years of age.