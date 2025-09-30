Ghana: Tema-Mpakadan Railway Service Bounces Back ..GRDA Begins Revenue Operations Tomorrow

The Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) is set to begin revenue operations of the Tema-Mpakadan Railway Services tomorrow.

This follows the successful completion of maintenance works on the coaches as well as the correction of defects two weeks ago.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Dr Frederick Appoh, said this when the Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, paid a working visit to the GRDA and other agencies under the Ministry yesterday in Accra.

The visit sought to afford the Minister the opportunity to have a first-hand information on the operations of the agencies, their challenges towards charting a new way forward.

The Deputy Minister and his entourage also visited the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Authority (DVLA).

He indicated that even though the coaches and the rail line were hurriedly inaugurated last year, it still had defects, which had been corrected, while the proof of concept and validation had also been done, adding "what is left now is to begin full revenue operations."

Dr Appoh stated that the 31-kilometre Western Rail Line project, which was suspended in December last year, had also been re-activated and would soon be completed and start hauling Magnesium from Nsuta and Jomoro to Takoradi which could create between 400 and 500 jobs for the people in the area.

He indicated that plans were also far advanced to rehabilitate two main rail line services from the Tema Harbour to Akosombo towards effectively linking the Eastern and Volta regions.

Dr Appoh said the Tema to Nsawam rail line would also be rehabilitated under a public private partnership due to massive work the project involves.

At the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Mr Abraham Amaliba, the Acting Director-General, told the Deputy Minister that the Authority would soon roll out an online towing system where vehicle owners would subscribe and promptly request for their broken- down vehicles to be towed.

Mr Amaliba indicated that about 2000 accident fatalities were recorded from January to August, which he stated must not be allowed to continue.

He urged the early passage of the Okada Bill that was before Parliament and more government support to enable the Authority achieve its mandate.

At the DVLA head office, the Acting Chief Executive Officer, Julius Kotey, told the Deputy Minister that 440,000 scan license plates had been issued and distributed nationwide, while registration of Excavators can only be done with approval from the Minister.

He said plans were also far advanced to mechanise the regional offices to ensure that number plates become the bonafide property of the owner of the vehicle and cannot be used by anyone else.

"So far we have over 34 DVLA stations while the Adentan office operates 24 - hours on week days, and from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekends, and we will soon start changing all number plates as we need to change the narratives."

Ms Affo-Toffey assured the heads of the agencies of her maximum cooperation towards achieving the Reset Ghana Agenda championed by President John Dramani Mahama.

"Your entities are the arrow heads of the Ministry, hence, every opportunity would be offered you to achieve your mandates," she added.