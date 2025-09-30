Ghana: AI Can't Replace Human Teacher - Prof. Ocloo

AMEDZOFE — The Deputy Director General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Professor Augustine Ocloo, has called on teachers not to depend totally on Artificial Intelligence (AI) as educators, use it moderately while safeguarding the core educational values.

"We will continue to promote the human teacher as the irreplaceable in the teaching and learning activities in the country," Prof. Ocloo said, adding that GTEC's mandate was not to suppress innovation, but to steer it responsibly towards national development goals.

The Deputy Director General of GTEC made the call at the 17th graduation ceremony of 353 Bachelor Degree graduates in Basic Education at the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) College of Education at Amedzofe (AMECO) in the Ho West District of the Volta Region on Saturday.

It was on the theme: "79 Years of Quality Teacher Education; The Impact of Artificial Intelligence in Enhancing Delivery."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Professor Ocloo said even though AI came to enhance the teaching and learning process, must not replace human intelligence, and urged teachers to adopt critical thinking in their duties.

He added that innovation and technology like AI should be embraced with wisdom and responsibility since AI came with its own challenges.

Professor Ocloo told the new teachers that they were beginning their careers at a crucial time of AI in education, which served as a great challenge and an opportunity, saying "you must be critical thinkers, be guided by ethics, and compassionate leaders; however, use AI to lighten your load but never let it dim your light."

He said AI had the potential of threatening the very core of education as the country risked creating a generation that could provide answers with AI and forgot about how to think critically, faced the threats of data colonialism, industrial scale academic dishonesty, and the devaluation of the human touch.

The Principal of Amedzofe EP College of Education, Dr Dickson Tsey, lauded the guidance and the support enjoyed from GTEC, which enabled the College to recruit quality lecturers, leading to the College recording 27 First Class of the 2025 batch, the first time in history.

Dr Tsey announced that an early grade teaching training centre was established at the College, which aided quality teacher training, and made AMECO an attractive teacher education training institution of choice.

He said even though the College distinguished itself in the areas of academics and general discipline, it faced infrastructure challenges, including lack of accommodation for teachers and an assembly hall complex, which compelled the College authorities to build two-bedroom six-unit accommodation for six lecturers with funding from internally generated funds (IGF) and support from the alumni.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Labour ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Tsey said it was unfortunate that many of the lecturers resided in Ho and travel daily to the College, and also appealed to government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support the College to build a modern assembly hall complex to address the problem of holding public gatherings in the open.

The Moderator of the EP Church, the Right Reverend Lieutenant Colonel Bliss Divine Agbeko (Rtd), who inaugurated the two-bedroom six-unit accommodation for lecturers, commended the College authorities for the determination to resolve the challenges confronting it.