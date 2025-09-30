Ghana: Assistant Headmaster Suspended for Alleged Compromised Position With Female Student

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has removed Mr Charles Akwasi Aidoo, the Assistant Headmaster (Academic) of KNUST Senior High School, from office following his alleged involvement in a viral video circulating on social media.

In the said video, Mr Aidoo is allegedly seen in a compromised position with a female student, a development that has raised public concern.

A statement issued and signed by the Head of Public Relations at GES, Mr Daniel Fenyi, yesterday in Accra, copied to The Ghanaian Times has condemned such acts and has pledged to redeem the integrity of the teaching profession.

He explained that Mr Aidoo has been removed from his post and prohibited from going to the school while thorough investigations are conducted.

"Management views this matter with utmost seriousness. In line with our commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the teaching profession and ensuring the safety and welfare of students under our care, Mr Aidoo has already been removed from office, and prohibited from going to the school while thorough investigations are being carried out," the statement elaborated.

GES further assured the public, stakeholders, parents, and students that due process will be followed, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken in line with the service's code of conduct.

"The GES remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and child protection in all our schools. We strongly condemn any acts that compromise the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of students," the release stated.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a safe environment for learning and called for public cooperation as investigations continue.