Ghana: Farmer in Court Over Alleged Gh¢450,000 Car Fraud

A 49-year-old farmer, Prince Francis Djangmah, has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly abetting in the defrauding of a car dealer of GH¢450,000 under the pretext of selling him a Toyota Land Cruiser V8.

Djangmah is standing trial with his accomplice, Alfred Believe Ahiatsi, also known as Honourable, who is currently at large. Both have been charged with abetment of crime to wit defrauding, while Ahiatsi faces an additional charge of defrauding by false pretences.

The court, presided over by [judge's name], did not take Djangmah's plea and remanded him into custody. Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, said investigations were ongoing.

According to the facts, the complainant, Issaka Ndunia, is a businessman. In December 2024, Djangmah introduced himself as a National Security operative and linked the complainant to Ahiatsi, who claimed to be a former government official with vehicles for sale.

On December 16, 2024, Ahiatsi sent pictures of a black Toyota V8 to the complainant and later lured him to an area near the Jubilee House. On December 20, 2024, the complainant, accompanied by his two brothers, handed over GH¢450,000 to Ahiatsi, who directed them to Dzorwulu to collect the vehicle.

However, immediately after receiving the money, Ahiatsi switched off his phone, and efforts to reach him or Djangmah proved futile. The complainant later reported the matter to police.

Police intelligence led to the arrest of Djangmah on September 19, 2025, at Somanya. Investigations revealed GH¢54,900 was transferred to his mobile money account hours after the fraud.

Police say the two are part of a syndicate, and efforts are underway to apprehend Ahiatsi and others.