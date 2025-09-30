Nigerian Clubs Face Mixed Fortunes in CAF Competitions

Nigerian football clubs entered the 2025/2026 CAF competitions with high hopes, but the preliminary rounds brought a blend of success and setback. While Remo Stars and Rivers United advanced in the Champions League, Nigeria's Confederation Cup representatives crashed out early, and the women's side failed to reach the main tournament.

These outcomes underscore persistent challenges in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), where limited resources continue to hinder continental ambitions. The results also impact Nigeria's CAF association ranking, which determines future slots in the competitions.

Remo Stars, NPFL champions, made history by advancing past the opening stage of a CAF tournament for the first time. The Ikenne-based side dismantled US Zilimadjou of Comoros 4-0 at home before sealing a 1-0 away victory on 21 September, completing a 5-0 aggregate win. Coach Daniel Ogunmodede's team will now face South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, semi-finalists in recent editions, in a daunting second-round clash scheduled for mid and late October.

Rivers United also progressed after edging Les Aigles du Congo 1-0 on aggregate. A goalless draw in Brazzaville set the stage for a decisive second leg in Uyo, where forward Stephen Manyo struck just before halftime to secure passage. Coach Finidi George's men will meet Mozambique's Black Bulls in the next round, a tie that appears winnable but requires sharper defending to avoid surprises. Rivers United are making their third consecutive appearance but have not reached the group stage since 2021.

In contrast, Nigeria's Confederation Cup campaign ended at the first hurdle. Abia Warriors fell 2-1 on aggregate to Mali's Djoliba, while Kwara United lost 4-3 overall to Ghana's Asante Kotoko after a thrilling but costly first-leg defeat in Kumasi. With both sides eliminated, Nigeria has no representation left in the competition, last won by Enyimba in 2005.