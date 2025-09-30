Nigeria: Barau FC Seal First NPFL Win With 3-1 Over Kun Khalifat

Barau Football Club based in Kano state has secured its maiden win of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season on Sunday, defeating Kun Khalifat FC 3-1 in a spirited Matchday 6 encounter at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, Abia State.

The victory not only marked Barau FC's first away triumph of the campaign but also lifted the club off the bottom of the NPFL table, now sitting 18th with five points from five matches.

Kun Khalifat FC drew first blood in the 14th minute, but Barau FC responded swiftly.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Forward Yahya Ibrahim equalized just two minutes later, finishing off a well-placed assist from Sai'du Salisu.

The momentum shifted in the second half when midfielder Hilary Ekawu converted a pinpoint cross from Bismark in the 64th minute to give Barau the lead.

Ibrahim sealed the win with his second goal of the match, courtesy of a clever pass from Sugau Aliyu, bringing his season tally to three goals.

Speaking to journalists after the match, Barau FC Technical Adviser Ladan Bosso commended his squad's resilience and teamwork.

"Actually, I am so happy with the result. Our club proprietor, the general manager, my coaching staff, officials, and players all did well to secure this victory," Bosso said.

He added that the team would build on the performance and prepare diligently for their next fixture.

Barau FC will look to continue their upward trajectory when they host Warri Wolves on Sunday, October 5, at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, in a Matchday 7 showdown.