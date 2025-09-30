Nigeria/Ghana: Wafu-B U17 - Eaglets Eye Afcon Spot in Showdown With Ghana

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets will battle eternal rivals Ghana's Black Starlets on Tuesday for a place in the final of the WAFU-B U17 Championship -- and a ticket to the 2026 Africa U17 Cup of Nations. The semi-final is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Nigeria time at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Côte d'Ivoire.

The five-time FIFA U17 world champions have looked solid in the competition, scoring four goals and conceding only once to top Group B with four points. In contrast, Ghana endured a shaky path to the last four. The Starlets were held 1-1 by Togo in their opener, thrashed 3-0 by hosts Côte d'Ivoire, and needed two late strikes against Niger Republic to snatch a 3-1 victory that kept them alive.

Tuesday's clash promises to be another fiery chapter in the long-running Nigeria-Ghana rivalry. History, however, favours the Golden Eaglets in this competition. Nigeria defeated Ghana 4-2 in the opening game of the 2022 edition hosted in Cape Coast, and again edged them 3-2 in the bronze medal match of the last edition in Accra.

A win this time will carry double reward for the Eaglets: not only a place in the WAFU-B final but also automatic qualification for the 2026 Africa U17 Cup of Nations.