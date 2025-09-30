Nigeria/Ghana: Wafu-B U17 - Eaglets Eye Afcon Spot in Showdown With Ghana

30 September 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets will battle eternal rivals Ghana's Black Starlets on Tuesday for a place in the final of the WAFU-B U17 Championship -- and a ticket to the 2026 Africa U17 Cup of Nations. The semi-final is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Nigeria time at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Côte d'Ivoire.

The five-time FIFA U17 world champions have looked solid in the competition, scoring four goals and conceding only once to top Group B with four points. In contrast, Ghana endured a shaky path to the last four. The Starlets were held 1-1 by Togo in their opener, thrashed 3-0 by hosts Côte d'Ivoire, and needed two late strikes against Niger Republic to snatch a 3-1 victory that kept them alive.

Tuesday's clash promises to be another fiery chapter in the long-running Nigeria-Ghana rivalry. History, however, favours the Golden Eaglets in this competition. Nigeria defeated Ghana 4-2 in the opening game of the 2022 edition hosted in Cape Coast, and again edged them 3-2 in the bronze medal match of the last edition in Accra.

A win this time will carry double reward for the Eaglets: not only a place in the WAFU-B final but also automatic qualification for the 2026 Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.