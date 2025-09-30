Nigeria: Arise News Anchor Killed At Her Abuja Residence

The management of ARISE News Channel has announced the killing of its staff, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, during an armed robbery incident at her Katampe residence in Abuja.

A statement issued by Hadiza Usman-Ajayi on behalf of the broadcast outfit, said Somtochukwu, 29, was killed in the early hours of Monday during an armed robbery incident, adding that the incident is being investigated by the police.

Arise, while mourning the death of its staff, called on the police to launch a manhunt for her killers and bring them to justice.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It is with heavy hearts that the management and staff of the ARISE News Channel announce the passing of our beloved colleague, News Anchor, Reporter and Producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu. Sommie tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025 following an armed robbery incident in her residence in Katampe area of Abuja that is being investigated by the Nigeria Police.

"Sommie, 29, was not only a cherished member of the ARISE News family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.

"Beyond the airwaves, Sommie was a lawyer who was a professional and supportive colleague and a friend to many.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Sommie's parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time.

"Sommie's voice is now silent but her spirit, passion and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory. We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension and prosecution of the culprits," the statement said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident, saying investigation is currently ongoing.

She said, "Yes we are aware and investigation has commenced."