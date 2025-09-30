South Africa Mourns The Untimely Passing of Ambassador Nkosinathi Mthethwa

Page X de Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa
S.E. M. Nkosinathi Emmanuel « Nathi » Mthethwa est l'ambassadeur de l'Afrique du Sud en République française
30 September 2025
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

The Government of the Republic of South Africa announces with deep sorrow and profound regret the untimely passing of His Excellency Ambassador Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa, South Africa’s Ambassador to the French Republic.

Ambassador Mthethwa was a distinguished servant of the nation, whose career was marked by dedicated service in critical ministerial portfolios, including Minister of Police and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. He also served on the Board of Directors for the 2010 FIFA World Cup Local Organising Committee. His lifelong commitment to public duty was further exemplified by his longstanding contribution to the African National Congress through its highest decision-making structures.

In his diplomatic role, to which he was appointed in December 2023, Ambassador Mthethwa was tasked with strengthening the vital partnership and bilateral ties between South Africa and France.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

“I have no doubt that his passing is not only a national loss but is also felt within the international diplomatic community,” said Minister Lamola.

The circumstances of his untimely death are under investigation by the French authorities. The Government of South Africa extends its deepest and most sincere condolences to the family of Ambassador Mthethwa, and to his friends and colleagues during this period of immense grief. He is survived by his wife and children.

We honour his legacy of unwavering patriotism and service to our nation.

Enquiries: Chrispin Phiri, Ministry Spokesperson

Issued by

Department of International Relations and Cooperation

More from

Department of International Relations and Cooperation

More on

Human and social issues

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.