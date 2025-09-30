South Africa: Ambassador Mthethwa's Body Found 24 Hours After Wife Reports Him Missing in Paris

South Africa's ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, was found dead outside a Paris hotel on September 30, 2025, about 24 hours after his wife reported him missing.

The body of the 58-year-old was discovered at the foot of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in the Porte Maillot area, with initial findings indicating a fall from his 22nd-floor hotel room. His wife had reported receiving a worrying message from him before his disappearance, sparking a police search that included dog units.

French authorities, including the Paris prosecutor's office, confirmed the discovery of his body and that the hotel window was forced open. Further details surrounding the circumstances of his death remain under investigation by French authorities.

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) is still expected to issue an official statement.

Mthethwa had been appointed ambassador to France in February 2024 and also served as Permanent Delegate to UNESCO and Ambassador to Monaco. He was a well-known figure in South African politics, having started in the anti-apartheid trade union movement before serving in various high-profile roles, including Minister of Police from 2009 to 2014 and Minister of Arts and Culture thereafter.

His tenure as Minister of Police was marked by the Marikana massacre in 2012.