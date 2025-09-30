Liberia: Paynesville Boulevard Lion Club Charters and Inducts 22 Young Professionals Into the Omega Leos Club

On Friday, September 26, 2025, the Paynesville Boulevard Lion Club made history by chartering, installing, and inducting 22 dynamic young professionals into the Paynesville Boulevard Omega LEOs Club (PBOLC) at the Liberian Learning Center. This vibrant, youth-led service organization, affiliated with Lions Clubs International, is unwaveringly dedicated to community service, leadership, and creating a significant humanitarian impact in Liberia. The PBOLC comprises young leaders aged 18-30 from diverse backgrounds, all committed to identifying community needs and delivering sustainable solutions through volunteerism and teamwork. The newly inducted leadership team includes: Hanson G. Blayon, President; Moscilla E. Neufville, 1st Vice President; T. Izeecta Martha Gbollie, 2nd Vice President; Betty Freeman, Club Treasurer; Crystal Martina Marvey, General Secretary; and Joseph Sirleaf, Media and Communication Officer, among others.

The event was honored by the presence of esteemed guests, including Governor Michel Boua of District 403A2, which encompasses Sierra Leone, Togo, Ivory Coast, and Liberia; Lion Clemenceau B. Urey, Immediate Past District Governor, District #403A2; Lion Zelda M. Cooke, President of the Paynesville Boulevard Lion Club; Hon. Roland Layfette Giddings, Minister of Public Works; and Hon. John-Charuk Siafa, Mayor of Monrovia City Corporation.

In his inspiring speech, Governor Michel Boua urged the newly inducted Leos to remain steadfast in their commitment to the Lion Club mission, emphasizing the transformative power of humanitarian and community service. "Picture the smiles of those we serve, the lives we touch, and the hope we instill. This is the spirit of our mission--serving with purpose and passion," he stated. President Hanson G. Blayon inspired fellow Leos and Lions with a powerful vision: "As Omega LEOs, we stand at the junction of youth and leadership. We are the change-makers, the innovators, the dreamers. We come from diverse backgrounds, yet we share a common vision: to uplift our communities and support those in need. In every service we undertake and every initiative we launch, we build bridges between hope and reality."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the induction ceremony, President Blayon unveiled PBOLC's next service initiative, which will take the team to West Point, focusing on mental health and wellness in alignment with the Lion Calendar. They plan to offer peer sessions and engagement opportunities specifically for young girls in the community. This initiative exemplifies how Lions Clubs are tackling pressing needs and fostering resilience through dedicated service.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Paynesville Boulevard Omega LEOs Club stands as the first Leo Club chartered under the Paynesville Boulevard Lion Club in Liberia, marking a monumental growth and exposure opportunity for young people to engage with Lion Club programs in Liberia.