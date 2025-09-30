Liberia: Former Speaker Koffa Sues Bukonjedeh Loan Firm for U.S.$4.5m Over Alleged Defamation

Monrovia — Former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has filed a US$4.5 million lawsuit against the Bukonjedeh Group of Companies and its Chief Executive Officer, Elton Johns, accusing them of defamation, libel, and malicious publication of false information.

The writ of summons, issued by the Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice, commands Bukonjedeh and Johns to appear during the Court's December Term to answer to the complaint or risk a default judgment.

In his complaint, former Speaker Koffa, a lawyer and senior member of the Supreme Court Bar, alleged that Mr. Johns falsely accused him on Punch FM and on social media of owing US$12,500 from a loan dating back to July 2024. Koffa described the claims as "reckless, malicious, and utterly false," intended to tarnish his reputation and expose him to public ridicule.

According to the lawsuit, the statements have caused "severe reputational harm, emotional distress, and pecuniary loss," including the termination of business relationships, which Koffa backed with documentary evidence submitted to the Court.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The former Speaker further argued that Johns's allegations amount to criminal imputation of theft under Liberian law, since the claim suggested he refused to repay money owed. He maintained that the accusations were fueled by his prior actions as Speaker, which included ending Bukonjedeh's alleged practice of charging Capitol staff usurious interest rates and requiring the company to pay rent for office space at the Capitol.

Koffa is seeking US$4 million in special damages for loss of income from terminated business relationships, and an additional US$500,000 in general damages.

The complaint, filed by the International Law Group on September 23, 2025, cites a 1960 Supreme Court ruling recognizing defamatory utterances that render a person "odious or ridiculous in his personal or business transactions" as actionable per se.

The Court has ordered the defendants to formally respond by October 3, 2025, or face a default judgment.

Neither Bukonjedeh nor Elton Johns has yet issued a public statement in response to the lawsuit.