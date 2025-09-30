Liberia: Margibi Education Office Suspends Lango Lippaye Administrators Over Policy Violations

- Margibi County Education Officer, Robert Zazay has disclosed the suspension of Lango Lippaye High School's Acting Principal, Philip Mulbah, and Vice Principal for Instruction, Mohammed Conteh, for practices deemed inconsistent with the Ministry of Education's administrative policy.

According to Zazay, the suspension followed findings that the administrators signed a clearance letter granting final approval to all students, including those who did not meet the minimum passing requirement of at least five subjects, including English and Mathematics in the recently held West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

A leaked notice also revealed that the school's graduating class leadership, reportedly influenced by the administration, charged each student US$85 for graduation souvenirs, in addition to the L$5,000 graduation fee set by the Ministry of Education.

Lango Lippaye High School has been under scrutiny for poor academic performance over the recent past academic years and nothing appears to be changing for the better, as mass failures in public exams continue to rise. Of the 512 students who sat the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), 392 failed, leaving only 120 students who passed at least five subjects. Official figures show that all 512 students failed Biology, 509 failed Economics, 507 failed Chemistry, 498 failed Geography, while 45 students failed all nine subjects.

Despite the poor results, a September 10, 2025, communication from the school instructed students who failed to process graduation payments. The letter further noted that the administration would not be responsible for printing diplomas for individuals after the ceremony, effectively granting graduation clearance to both passing and failing students.

The Ministry of Education has condemned the move as a direct attempt to bypass national standards. Zazay said the administrators would remain suspended pending the outcome of a full investigation.

The suspended school officials did not comment, although reached out to.