Africa: Liberian Teenagers Evans David, Kamara Kosso Selected for Fiba Africa Youth Camp

Published: September 30, 2025

MONROVIA-- Liberian youngsters Evans David and Kamara Kosso have been selected to participate in the 2025 FIBA Africa Regional Youth Camp - Men's Edition, scheduled for Oct. 12-15 in Cairo, Egypt.

The camp will be held at the Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall and will bring together some of Africa's top young basketball prospects.

David and Kosso were handpicked by FIBA Africa following their strong performances at the recently concluded Afrobasket Tournament in Kigali, Rwanda. Both players were recognized for their skill, potential and leadership on the court.

The FIBA Africa Regional Youth Camp is designed to sharpen the abilities of emerging talent through elite-level coaching, intensive skill development sessions and exposure to international competition standards. Trainers from FIBA and the NBA are expected to lead the program.

All participants will be housed at the same facility to foster teamwork, discipline and camaraderie.

"This is a major milestone for Evans and Kamara, and it reflects the growing reputation of Liberian basketball," the Liberia Basketball Association said in a statement.

The pair will be accompanied by Gaye Tuazuma, head coach of Liberia's under-16 boys' national team, who has been invited to attend a FIBA coaching clinic in Cairo from Oct. 19-22. Tuazuma guided Liberia to an impressive showing at the Afrobasket Tournament in Kigali earlier this year.

The selections highlight progress under LBA President Abraham Samukai, who pledged to elevate Liberian basketball at both the domestic and international levels when he took office.