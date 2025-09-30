Liberia: U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Visits APM Terminals

On Wednesday, September 24, a delegation from the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, led by Chargé d'Affaires Joseph Zadrozny, visited APM Terminals and toured the Freeport of Monrovia. The visit underscored the importance of international partnerships in maintaining efficient port operations and supporting Liberia's economic development.

The delegation, which included Political-Economic Counselor Sara Horner, Management Counselor Michael Aguilera, Defense Attaché Darin Hunter, and Economic Officer Andrew Pilger, was received by APM Terminals Liberia's top management. During the visit, the delegation was provided with an overview of the terminal operations and recent developments aimed at improving service delivery.

Discussions highlighted operations and ongoing investments supported by the Government of Liberia through the National Port Authority (NPA), such as the recent introduction of nighttime sailing, upgrades to navigational aids, acquisition of modern cargo-handling equipment and local capacity development of the Liberia Marine sector. These measures are designed to improve efficiency at the Freeport of Monrovia, increase cargo handling capacity, and enhance overall safety standards.

The engagement also focused on the wider role of the Freeport of Monrovia in facilitating trade and supporting businesses in Liberia. The U.S. delegation noted that the Freeport's progress is closely linked to broader economic ties, underscoring the United States' role as a key partner in Liberia's growth.

Chargé d'Affaires Joseph Zadrozny emphasized this point, noting:

"It is encouraging to see the critical role APM Terminals Liberia, and the Freeport of Monrovia play in supporting Liberia's growth. A well-functioning, efficient port does more than move goods; it creates opportunities, attracts investment, and strengthens the foundation for long-term development. The United States is proud to support efforts that make Liberia a place where businesses can thrive."

He further underscored the importance of competitiveness in port operations, adding:

"For American businesses to choose Liberia, efficiency and reliability at the port are essential. Ensuring that Liberia remains competitive makes it possible to attract more trade and investment, and that is where we see significant opportunities ahead."

The visit reflected the shared commitment of the United States and Liberia's private sector partners to fostering stronger economic ties. Both sides aim to create conditions that support trade growth and wider economic opportunity for Liberia by working together to promote efficiency and sustainability at the Freeport of Monrovia.

APM Terminals Liberia reaffirmed its commitment to invest in long term capacity upgrade, safety, and skills development, including training programs to strengthen local expertise and to collaborate constructively with the National Port Authority (NPA) and Government of Liberia, on future plans that keep the Freeport of Monrovia competitive as Liberia's primary economic gateway.