Liberia: Lawyer Urges Graduates to Be Resilient, Persevere

Counselor Alvin Weagar Yelloway encouraged students at Jones Christian Academy (JCA) to adopt resilience, perseverance, and responsibility as they face the challenges of the 21st century.

Speaking at the school's fifth graduation ceremony on Saturday, Cllr. Yelloway cautioned the 27 graduates, recognized as the "Echo Class" or "Class of Excellence," about the unique challenges they may encounter in their generation compared to previous ones.

"Unlike my generation, which was devastated by war and poverty, yours faces the wars of drug abuse, cyberbullying, misinformation, sexual exploitation, and a political system that often exploits young people," he said. "But you can win--if you choose to build resilience and practice perseverance."

Highlighting the theme "Building Resilience and Perseverance Amidst the Challenges of the 21st Century," Cllr. Yelloway encouraged the graduates to pursue continuous learning, develop leadership, and set clear life goals. He drew inspiration from the growth of the Chinese bamboo tree, urging the students to remain patient and consistent in their pursuit of success.

During the program, the school's proprietor, Bishop Emmanuel R. Jones, presented Cllr. Yelloway with a Special Legend Award for his selfless service to the academy over the years.

Reflecting on JCA's progress, he praised the school's growth from an elementary institution to a full senior high school with vocational and technical programs, while acknowledging challenges such as teacher shortages, low salaries, and sanitation issues.

He also thanked parents and the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), noting achievements under his chairmanship, including a reduction in school fees, establishment of an on-campus clinic, renovation of the cafeteria, provision of classroom materials, and partnerships to promote democratic values.

Closing his speech, Cllr. Yelloway urged the graduates: "You must not fail your parents. You must not fail JCA. You must not fail yourself. Go into the world--as the trumpet rolls--make JCA proud."