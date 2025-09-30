Liberia: Demanta Kokoyah Residents Demand Immediate Halt to 'Flawed' Town Hall Project Amid Safety Concerns.

Bong County, Electoral District #2 - What was intended to be a symbol of progress has now become the center of controversy, as furious residents of the Demanta Kokoyah Road community are demanding an immediate halt to the ongoing construction of their long-awaited town hall.

The US$130,000 project, funded through the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) and contracted to Sesay Brothers Construction Company, is under heavy fire from locals who allege the building is being erected without pillars or angle bars a glaring omission they say compromises both safety and durability.

"We cannot sit idly by and watch millions of Liberian taxpayers' dollars wasted on a structure that may collapse on our children tomorrow," declared community representatives Lincoln Morris and Joseph Gbaryan. "If nothing changes, we will shut this project down ourselves."

The allegations strike at the heart of public trust, with many residents accusing both LACE and the contractor of cutting corners at the expense of human lives.

In a sharp rebuttal, Ansu Sesay, CEO of Sesay Brothers Construction, dismissed the claims, insisting his company is only working in line with the design provided by LACE. "We are building strictly according to the blueprint," Sesay told reporters. "If the community wants modifications like pillars, they should address that to LACE, not us."

But the explanation has done little to calm rising tensions. For many, the controversy revives lingering frustrations about mismanaged development projects and the lack of accountability from public institutions.

The town hall project, launched years ago under Senator Prince Moye when he served as District #2 Representative, was supposed to be a landmark of community pride. Instead, it now risks becoming a political flashpoint.

Meanwhile, Bong County Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris has stepped into the fray, urging residents to remain calm while promising swift intervention. "This project will be completed to the expectations of the people," she assured. Norris vowed to engage both LACE and Sesay Brothers to make immediate adjustments and restore public confidence.

As the standoff deepens, the Demanta Kokoyah town hall project is no longer just about bricks and mortar; it has become a litmus test for government credibility, accountability in public contracts, and the safety of ordinary Liberians.

For now, all eyes are on LACE and Bong County authorities: will they act decisively to address the people's concerns, or allow another development project to collapse under the weight of poor supervision and public distrust?